D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

