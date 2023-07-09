D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $115.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

