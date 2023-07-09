Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.23 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.