D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 66,352 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of Ares Capital worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 344,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.