Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $313.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $315.64.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.