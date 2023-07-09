D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

