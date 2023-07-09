D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Shell by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Shell by 36.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $2,443,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

