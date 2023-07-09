D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,485 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

