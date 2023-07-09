Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

