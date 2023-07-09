D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 246 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $238.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average is $242.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

