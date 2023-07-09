D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Insider Activity

Crown Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $86.76 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.