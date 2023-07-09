Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

NYSE LLY opened at $452.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.