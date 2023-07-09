Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Nutrien by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 783,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

