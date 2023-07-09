D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.9 %

RDVY stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

