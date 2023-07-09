D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 31,013 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 216.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

