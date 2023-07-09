D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,529 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.