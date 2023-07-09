TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

