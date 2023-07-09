TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

