Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.