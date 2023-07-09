TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,281 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after buying an additional 478,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248,200 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,861,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,298,000 after buying an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

