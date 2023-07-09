TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,490,000 after buying an additional 166,908 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

