TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $200.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $203.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

