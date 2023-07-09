Ledyard National Bank Sells 115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $245.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.36.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

