Ledyard National Bank Has $209,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

