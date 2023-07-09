Ledyard National Bank Sells 186,232 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,232 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.