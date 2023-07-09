Ledyard National Bank Sells 164 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

