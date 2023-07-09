Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,344,000 after acquiring an additional 382,156 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.66. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

