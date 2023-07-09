Montecito Bank & Trust Has $238,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after buying an additional 1,649,591 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after buying an additional 1,314,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Aptiv by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,844,000 after buying an additional 640,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.36.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.