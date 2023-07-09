Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 6,195 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0 %

PHM opened at $75.03 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

