Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 9,484 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

