Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $133.31 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $133,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $183.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $189.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.