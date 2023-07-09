Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

