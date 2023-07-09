Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 940,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

