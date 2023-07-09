NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 609,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,729,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 132.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 327,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 19,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

