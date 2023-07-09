The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

