NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.11 or 1.00008144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.