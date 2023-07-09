Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.59

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $183.16 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002662 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 311,645,518 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.