DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $6,398.36 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

