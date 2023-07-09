World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $464,877.58

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $45.65 million and $464,877.58 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,486,224 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

