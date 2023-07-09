Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $15.28 million and $16,310.61 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

