EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $806.40 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $806.40 million and approximately $116.71 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008885 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002712 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,267,927 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars.
