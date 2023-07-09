Analyzing IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Free Report) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and CMG Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.21 -$750,000.00 ($0.33) -1.70 CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.41 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% CMG Holdings Group -3.18% -7.75% -3.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares IDW Media and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IDW Media and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats IDW Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

