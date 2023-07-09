Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

