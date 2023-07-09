Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

