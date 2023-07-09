Analyzing Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) & Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY)

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Group International and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.68 billion 0.62 -$175.20 million ($6.24) -4.75 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -9.98% 0.06% 0.01% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Argo Group International and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Argo Group International pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Argo Group International and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argo Group International presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a consensus target price of C$33.60, indicating a potential upside of 320.00%. Given Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen beats Argo Group International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

