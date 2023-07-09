iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Position Raised by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.