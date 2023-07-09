Financial Survey: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) vs. Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) and Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Recovery and Aker Carbon Capture ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aker Carbon Capture ASA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,526.02%. Given Aker Carbon Capture ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aker Carbon Capture ASA is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $125.59 million 12.43 $24.05 million $0.17 162.95 Aker Carbon Capture ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Energy Recovery and Aker Carbon Capture ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Aker Carbon Capture ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Aker Carbon Capture ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 9.26% 7.54% 6.45% Aker Carbon Capture ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Aker Carbon Capture ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. The company also offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing and in refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide. It provides its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to large engineering, procurement, and construction firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers; and aftermarket customers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries. It offers carbon capture plants under the Just Catch and Big Catch brands. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway. Aker Carbon Capture ASA is a subsidiary of Aker Horizons Holding AS.

