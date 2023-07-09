Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 182.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

SWDBY stock opened at SEK 16.90 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12-month high of SEK 21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 17.58.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. The business had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

