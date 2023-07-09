General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.