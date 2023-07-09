Ledyard National Bank Has $546,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

